Carderock Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UNH opened at $480.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

