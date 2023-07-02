Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

