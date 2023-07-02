Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

MDT stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.