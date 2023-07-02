Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,701,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,216,000 after acquiring an additional 234,421 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 784,725 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

