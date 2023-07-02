Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $894.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $899.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

