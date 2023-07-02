Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

