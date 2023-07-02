Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,273,000 after buying an additional 257,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $283.20 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $290.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average is $247.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

