Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 108,121 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

