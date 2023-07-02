Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $35,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

