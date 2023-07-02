Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

