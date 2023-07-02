Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.71 and its 200-day moving average is $420.75.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

