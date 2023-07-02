Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

