Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,513 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.