Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,514 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

