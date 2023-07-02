Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

