Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.37 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,701.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,735,103. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

