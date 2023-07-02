Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

