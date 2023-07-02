Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wingstop worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wingstop Price Performance

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

NASDAQ WING opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $223.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $176.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.