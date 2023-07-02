Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

