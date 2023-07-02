Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,301 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $57.38 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

