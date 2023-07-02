Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 278,128 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278,128 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.01 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

