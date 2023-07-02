Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 34,878 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

