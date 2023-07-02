Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

DHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.25. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

