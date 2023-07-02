Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.80. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 26,324,627 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.