Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

