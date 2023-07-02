Castellum’s (CTM) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
CTM stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
