CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Free Report) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CCFNB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CCFNB Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCFNB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 1060 3063 3178 26 2.30

Dividends

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 336.47%. Given CCFNB Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCFNB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

CCFNB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CCFNB Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CCFNB Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 34.06% 10.59% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A 13.90 CCFNB Bancorp Competitors $2.87 billion $698.34 million 260.33

CCFNB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCFNB Bancorp. CCFNB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CCFNB Bancorp rivals beat CCFNB Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; financial and agriculture, tax-exempt, commercial, and consumer real estate loans; and installment loans to individuals. It also provides trust services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial services; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.