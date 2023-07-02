CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CVM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 44.2% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

