CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) vs. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Head to Head Analysis

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and CellaVision AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $34.22 million 0.98 -$14.24 million ($1.00) -1.11 CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CellaVision AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33 CellaVision AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and CellaVision AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 395.50%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and CellaVision AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -261.57% -16.66% -15.31% CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats CellaVision AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable PCR device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a cloud-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, it offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. The company sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

