CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 270 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $18,737,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

