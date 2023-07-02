CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $841,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

