CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $480.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

Free Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

