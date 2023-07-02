CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,071 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

