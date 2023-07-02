Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at 22nd Century Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. CL King raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

GTLS stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,717,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

