Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

