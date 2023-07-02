China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0495 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $22.72 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

