Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $131.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile



Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

