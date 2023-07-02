Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 38.2% in June

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cingulate Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CING opened at $0.93 on Friday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Cingulate Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

