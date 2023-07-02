Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 38.2% in June

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ CING opened at $0.93 on Friday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
