Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

