Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

