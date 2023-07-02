Citigroup Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $367.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $294.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.69.
Saia Stock Down 1.3 %
Saia stock opened at $342.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
