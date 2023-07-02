Citigroup Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $367.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $294.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.69.

Saia stock opened at $342.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

