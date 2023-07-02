Citigroup Increases Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €37.90

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup to €37.90 ($41.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.