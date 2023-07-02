Citigroup Trims Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Target Price to $1.40

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTRA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Proterra has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $272.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Proterra had a negative net margin of 130.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 56,464 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 735,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 635,001 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

