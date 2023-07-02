Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

