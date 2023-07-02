Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Critical Survey

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Partners Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 1.83 $39.43 million $2.84 6.13 Partners Bancorp $67.86 million 1.64 $13.61 million $0.83 7.46

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partners Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Civista Bancshares and Partners Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83 Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Partners Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 25.70% 13.63% 1.31% Partners Bancorp 20.56% 10.80% 0.92%

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Partners Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Partners Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases equity securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

