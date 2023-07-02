CL King Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $193.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CL King from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.44.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $159.79 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

