Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Clarus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

