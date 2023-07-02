Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

