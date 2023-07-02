Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on META. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.