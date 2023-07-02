Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.